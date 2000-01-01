International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia 2020

“It’s wonderful to see celebrations taking place virtually,” said Larry Brown, NUPGE President. “We need events like IDAHOTB to bring a little joy to our lives in these difficult times. It's a great way to bring communities together.”

Ottawa (May 15 2020) — On Sunday, May 17 we celebrate the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (IDAHOTB). The date marks the anniversary of the day the World Health Organization (WHO) declassified homosexuality as a disease.

Theme for 2020

According to the official website of the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, the date is celebrated “in more than 130, including 37 where same-sex acts are illegal.” This year’s theme is “Breaking the Silence”. Although a theme serves as a global focus, “it is a moment that everyone can take advantage of to take action, on whatever issue and in whatever format that they wish.”

COVID-19 doesn’t stop the celebrations

Like many other anniversaries and days of action, this year’s celebration for IDAHOTB will be carried out online. A range of activities including online concerts, group colouring sessions over Zoom, livestreams of poetry slams, and video competitions on TikTok are just a handful of events occurring all over the globe.

You can find more events on the May 17 website. The National Union of Public and General Employees (NUPGE) encourages its members to find a session that interests them and tune in.

“It’s wonderful to see celebrations taking place virtually,” said Larry Brown, NUPGE President. “We need events like IDAHOTB to bring a little joy to our lives in these difficult times. It's a great way to bring communities together.”