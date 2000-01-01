Condolences for workers killed in shooting at Milwaukee brewery

The National Union and its Component, the Canadian Union of Brewery and General Workers (CUBGW), are extending condolences to the families and colleagues of the workers killed at the Molson Coors plant in Milwaukee.

Ottawa (27 Feb. 2020) – Canadian brewery workers and union leaders are joining their American counterparts in mourning the February 26th death of 6 workers, including the shooter, at the Milwaukee plant of Molson Coors.

All workers should be free from violence

“Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and our fellow workers at the Milwaukee plant. It is a terrible tragedy,” said Gaurav Sharma, President of the Canadian Union of Brewery and General workers (CUBGW/NUPGE).

“All workers should be able to go to work and come home free from violence. Incidents like this weigh heavy on the minds of all workers.”

Pledge to end workplace violence

Larry Brown, President of the 390,000-member National Union of Public and General Employees, shared Sharma’s sentiments.

“This is such an awful occurrence for the Milwaukee community. Actions like this require that we reflect, and it makes it even more important that as unions we continue to strive to end all acts of violence.”