Critical health care professionals ignored in Alberta budget

"We’ve been listening to the Premier and Health Minister praise the contributions of our members, but this budget does not reflect their words. This shows a lack of understanding of how the health system works, it will not solve the ongoing health care crisis, and it continues to put Albertan’s lives at risk." — Mike Parker, HSAA President

Edmonton (01 March 2023) — The budget that the Alberta government presented on February 28 neglected to include funding to ensure more health care professionals can be recruited and retained in key health care jobs.

“More money to recruit doctors and nurses is needed, but you can’t fix health care without our members — lab professionals, respiratory therapists, social workers, pharmacists, addictions counsellors — every other kind of counsellor, therapist and technician sick and injured Albertans rely on," said Mike Parker, President of the Health Sciences Association of Alberta (HSAA/NUPGE).

"The HSAA/NUPGE represents highly trained and dedicated health care professionals working in 240 disciplines — you can’t have health care without us," said Parker. "From testing to treatment, it takes a team of health care specialists to diagnose, care for and help patients recover.

“We expected to see funding for increases in staffing for mental health and addictions, lab workers, diagnostic imaging, as well as therapists, technicians, and technologists.

“We’ve been listening to the Premier and Health Minister praise the contributions of our members, but this budget does not reflect their words. This shows a lack of understanding of how the health system works, it will not solve the ongoing health care crisis, and it continues to put Albertan’s lives at risk," concluded Parker.