Frontlines' unions speak out against killings of university workers in Colombia

Ottawa (06 March 2023) — 5 Canadian labour organizations, including the National Union of Public and General Employees (NUPGE), are speaking out against the recent killings of union members at the University del Valle in Cali, Colombia.

Outrage at recent killings, lack of government response

In a letter to Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, the organizations “express our outrage following the recent violence and murder of two trade unionists at the University del Valle.”

Maria Elena Mendoza and Gloria Mendoza Puliche were shot and killed on the morning of February 22, just before starting their workday. Both women, active members of the National Union of Workers and University Employees of Colombia (SINTRAUNICOL), had previously reported to authorities that they had received death threats.

The recent killings follow the “people’s hearing” in November that highlighted previous acts of violence at the University del Valle since the National Strike in 2021. Our organizations express concern that no government has responded to the invitation to participate in these public hearings and support the request of SINTRAUNICOL.

Strong support shown for demands from union and community leaders

Our organizations, as members of the Canada-Colombia Frontlines Initiative, have visited Colombia and developed long-term relationships with unions and human rights organizations.

“According to leaders in the region,” we write, “there is an escalation of violence and an ongoing armed conflict in the city that must be taken seriously. We are concerned that these systematic attacks are happening with total impunity and without the necessary prevention and protection measures being taken by all levels of government.”

NUPGE and allies, in solidarity with allies in Colombia, are urging the government to act to ensure the safety and security of union leaders and human rights defenders.

Read the full letter here.

