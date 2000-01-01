Heartbroken over marine worker's death

"Please take a moment to reflect on the loss, to hold your family and loved ones a bit closer tonight, and to remember to stay safe — everyone deserves to come from work safe and sound." — Graeme Johnston.
Nanaimo (16 June 2020) — On June 12, a member of the BC Marine and Ferry Workers Union (BCMFWU/BCGEU), died while on the job in a suspected drowning. The BCMFWU is an affiliate of the BC Government and Service Employees' Union.
Condolences to member's family, friends and co-workers
"One person not coming home to their family after work is one too many," says a Facebook post from the BCGEU/NUPGE.
"I echo the condolences of the BCGEU/NUPGE on this tragic death," said Larry Brown, President of the National Union of Public and General Employees (NUPGE). "Our thoughts are with the member's family, friends and co-workers."
Marine and Ferry member's death being investigated
WorkSafeBC is investigating the death. BC Ferries has convened a Divisional Inquiry, and following discussion with Deas Dock President Bruchet, the BCMFWU/BCGEU has appointed Carl Campbell, who is the Provincial 2nd Vice- President and Senior Joint Occupational Health and Safety Committee Co-Chair, as the union representative for this investigation.
Flags at the union's office will remain at half-mast until the end of the month.
Graeme Johnston, BCMFWU President, encouaged members to speak with someone from the Employee Assistance Program at Homewood Health at 1-800-663-142, or visit their web page at www.homeweb.ca.
"Please take a moment to reflect on the loss, to hold your family and loved ones a bit closer tonight, and to remember to stay safe –— everyone deserves to come from work safe and sound," said Johnston.
