HSABC: Bold thinking, investment in health care workers needed as BC looks ahead

Vancouver (19 June 2020) — On June 9, Val Avery, President of the Health Sciences Association of BC (HSABC/NUPGE) presented to the provincial Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government Services, focusing on the need to address the shortage of critical health science professionals. The committee is holding virtual hearings to gather input on the development of the next BC budget.

Need to resolve staff shortages to move ahead in health care

If our public health care system is to be successful in fighting COVID-19 and working down the diagnostic and surgical backlog, it will depend on immediate action on ensuring there are enough health professionals. HSABC/NUPGE encouraged the government to be bold in their action and make the investment needed to maintain and grow a robust and sustainable public health care system.

HSABC/NUPGE will provide a full submission to the Standing Committee with a series of recommendations for government to consider, including primary care reforms, increased funding for child development centres, and the need to enforce workplace health and safety controls and access to personal protective equipment.