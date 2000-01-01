HSABC launches survey on racism in the workplace

HSABC members are invited to participate before the survey closes on Friday, February 7, 2020.

Vancouver (4 Feb. 2020) ― Workers across the country experience racism on the job and in their communities. Alarming patterns of racism in Canada, including acts of Islamophobia, anti-immigrant sentiments, expressions of white nationalism, and the inequitable treatment of Indigenous peoples — while not new — speak to the urgent need for unions to proactively challenge racism and discrimination in their overt and subtle forms.

Survey data will help HSABC defend member rights

In order to gain a better understanding of how members are impacted by racism at work, the Health Sciences Association of British Columbia (HSABC/NUPGE) has launched an online member survey on workplace racism in addition to its general membership survey.

The in-depth questionnaire investigates member experiences with racial discrimination, harassment, and bullying, as well as racist slights, jokes, comments, and banter. It looks at members’ ability to access spiritual-cultural rights and workplace accommodations. The survey asks members to provide feedback to HSABC/NUPGE on how the union can best support members on these issues.

The survey data will be used to inform the development of tools and resources that can better equip the union to defend member rights and promote occupational health and safety. Everyone has a right to work in a safe environment free from racism.

One step towards achieving racial justice

The accounts, stories, and feedback shared by respondents will provide the union with valuable insight into the workplace realities members face. In an era of Truth and Reconciliation, HSABC/NUPGE hopes this research will serve as one step forward in the work to achieve racial justice in the workplace, as part of HSABC/NUPGE’s broader equity and human rights agenda.

All current HSABC members identifying as Black, Indigenous and/or People of Colour (BIPOC) — in other words, as non-white — are invited to participate in the online survey on workplace racism . The survey should take approximately 15 minutes to complete. The survey will close Friday, February 7, 2020.

Please note that HSABC's general membership survey, which will be circulated in the coming weeks, asks members about experiences witnessing racism.

Get involved in HSABC’s anti-racism work

Are you interested in getting involved in HSABC/NUPGE's anti-racism work? Fill out this online sign-up form , and a staff member will reach out to you about member-engagement opportunities.

HSABC/NUPGE extends its sincere appreciation to all members who take time to complete the survey and promote it.