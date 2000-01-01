Mackenzie Counselling Services employees join HSABC

“The delivery of quality mental health care begins with quality jobs. MCS’s employees work tirelessly to support families across the region.” — Val Avery, HSABC President

Vancouver (18 Feb. 2020) — The Health Sciences Association of B.C.'s (HSABC/NUPGE) 9 newest members work in reception, finance, counselling, supported child development, family support, and child and youth care roles at Mackenzie Counselling. They serve the community of Mackenzie, a remote mill town located 185 km north of Prince George.

More mental health workers choose HSABC/NUPGE

MCS employees join a growing wave of mental health care workers voting for union representation with HSABC/NUPGE.

“We are so pleased to welcome Mackenzie Counselling Services employees to the HSABC/NUPGE family. This is a win, not just for the agency’s workers, but for the whole community,” said Val Avery, HSABC President.

“The delivery of quality mental health care begins with quality jobs. MCS’s employees work tirelessly to support families across the region.” she said.

Mackenzie Counselling Services employees provide counselling, child and youth mental health services, family enrichment programming, family services through infant and supported child development, and a safe home program.

Workers looking for wage parity, benefits and retirement security

HSABC/NUPGE will be supporting these new members in achieving parity in wages, benefits and retirement security with other community social service workers across the province. This includes the ability to enroll in the Municipal Pension Plan, the sixth-largest defined benefit pension plan in Canada, which holds $52 billion in assets.

“Having a union protects me for the future,” said Leticia Clattenburg, a family support worker at MCS. "Having a pension means a lot to me. And I hope that it will help our agency with current employee retention issues. A pension makes it more enticing for staff to stay.”