March is Social Work Appreciation Month

Ottawa (02 March 2020) — March has been delcared a month to celebrate and highlight the important work that social workers do in our communities.

Every day social workers help promote health and well-being for everyone. They help give a voice to people who often go unheard, especially the vulnerable and marginalized communities. They help people problem solve, provide information and resources, gain access to housing and community support. They address broader issues such as oppression, discrimination, domestic violence, unemployment and poverty.

While legislative authority is shared by the federal government and provincial and territorial governments, each province and territory have enacted leglslation and regulatory bodies to oversee the profession.

"The life of a social worker is not easy," said Bert Blundon, Secretary-Treasurer of the National Union of Public and General Employees (NUPGE). "They go to work every day fighting to ensure people in their community have access to the things they need, especially in times of difficulty and trauma. They fight for human rights and promote social justice so we can live in healthy and strong communities."

Social workers are gound in many workplaces, often going unrecognized for their contributions.

Here are a few sectors in which social workers are present:

long-term care

government

criminal justice (corrections, courts)

HIV/AIDS

health care (hospitals, physical rehabilitation, mental health)

child welfare

community development

schools and school boards

employee assistance programs

private counselling

and more.

"Their jobs are difficult, demanding and stressful, but they are there because they are helping people," continued Blundon. "They are dedicated, passionate and strong, often willing to go over and above to get the best results for others. They deserve our recognition for being an integral part of our health and community support systems. On behalf of the 390,000 members of NUPGE — thank you!"