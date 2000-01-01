Extended deadline — The National Union's scholarship program for 2020

The new deadline for applications is Friday August 24, 2020.

Ottawa (17 June 2020) — Each year, the 390,000 member National Union of Public and General Employees (NUPGE) offers scholarships of $2,500 each that reflect its pursuit of equal opportunity for workers. Entrants must be the children/grandchildren or foster children/grandchildren of members or retirees of the National Union’s Component unions or its affiliates and who are planning to enter the 1st year of a Canadian public post-secondary educational institution on a full-time basis in 2020. In addition, the newly added Young Worker Scholarship for those under 30 will award 2 scholarships of $2,500 each to members or children/grandchildren, or foster children/grandchildren of a National Union member or retiree and who are attending or planning to attend a public, post-secondary institution in 2020.

All scholarships awarded will be based on the best 750–1,000 word essay as listed below. Essays will be marked on the basis of content and style. The deadline for applications and essays is Friday August 24, 2020 and the 8 scholarships may have additional requirements, as noted below.

NEW FOR 2020 - Young Worker Scholarship

Two scholarships will be awarded to those under the age of 30 as of the application deadline and who are members or children/grandchildren, or foster children/grandchildren of a National Union member or retiree and who are attending or planning to attend a public, post-secondary institution in 2020.

The essay topic is: In what ways are unions still important in the contemporary workplace?

Brian Fudge Memorial Scholarship

In addition to the general requirements above, the applicants for the Brian Fudge Memorial Scholarship must be entering a field of study in policing, criminal justice, community services or health care.

The essay topic is: The importance of their field of study in either policing, criminal justice, community services or health care in delivering public services to Canadians.

Scholarship for Indigenous Students

In addition to the general requirements above, the applicants for the Scholarship for Indigenous Students must identify as indigenous.

The essay topic is: The importance of quality public services in enhancing the quality of life of Indigenous Canadians.

Scholarship for LGBTQI2S Students

In addition to the general requirements above, the applicants for the Scholarship for LGBTQI2S Students must identify as an LGBTQI2S student.

The essay topic is: The importance of trade unions in supporting the LGBTQI2S community.

Scholarship for Students of Colour

In addition to the general requirements above, the applicants for the Scholarship for Students of Colour must identify as a person of colour.

The essay topic is: The importance of quality public services in enhancing the quality of life of people of colour in Canada.

Terry Fox Memorial Scholarship

In addition to the general requirements above, the applicants for the Terry Fox Memorial Scholarship must identify a disability.

The essay topic is: The importance of quality public services in enhancing the quality of life of people with disabilities.

Tommy Douglas Scholarship

There are no other requirements, other than the general requirements above, for applying for the Tommy Douglas Scholarship.

The essay topic is: How Tommy Douglas contributed to making Canada a more just and equitable society.

For further information please phone 613-228-9800 or email scholarship@nupge.ca.