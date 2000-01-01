New environment committee to hold first meeting

“As we face a climate emergency, this committee will play an integral role in advancing our union’s work on urgent environmental and climate change issues.” — Larry Brown, NUPGE President

Ottawa (28 Feb. 2020) — The National Union of Public and General Employees’ (NUPGE) newest committee convenes next week. The Advisory Committee on the Environment (ACE) will meet for the first time by video conference on Tuesday.

Nexus of worker, environmental concerns

At NUPGE’s Triennial Convention in June 2019, members voted to create a new national committee that would examine the role of workers and their unions in addressing environmental concerns. It is intended to build on NUPGE's past and ongoing research, coordination, and advocacy related to the environment and climate change.

The ACE has been established to help advise the National Executive Board on national policy and positions on environmental issues, while also working with NUPGE Components to further their work and goals. Components are already doing important work engaging with environmental issues through committees, political action initiatives, or other advocacy.

Cross-country perspectives

The first meeting, which will take place by video conference, will bring together union leaders and activists from NUPGE Components, lending perspectives from across the country.

The upcoming meeting presents an opportunity for ACE members to discuss the ongoing work at their local or regional level, as well as, determine the national committee’s priorities.

New committee is timely

“NUPGE is thrilled to be holding our inaugural meeting of the ACE,” said NUPGE President Larry Brown, who will provide opening remarks at the meeting. The ACE will help to formalize action on environmental issues as a priority of the National Union.

“Workers and their unions have a part to play in tackling climate change and in fostering a more just, sustainable future," said Brown. "As we face a climate emergency, this committee will play an integral role in advancing our union’s work on urgent environmental and climate change issues."