NSGEU signs on to joint call for safety equipment for health care workers

Halifax (6 Apr. 2020) — Five unions representing health care workers providing care during the COVID-19 pandemic are calling on government and employers to sign onto a safety protocol that would ensure these frontline workers feel protected and supported during this unprecedented time.

Protocol similar to decisions made in other provinces

The Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union (NSGEU/NUPGE), the Nova Scotia Nurses Union (NSNU), the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), Unifor and the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) jointly agreed to this protocol, which is similar to protocols that have recently been adopted by the provincial government and employers in Alberta and Ontario. On Monday, the protocol was sent to Premier Stephen McNeil, Health & Wellness Minister Randy Delorey, Chief Medical Officer Robert Strang, as well as, Dr. Brendan Carr at the NSHA and Dr. Krista Jangaard at the IWK.

So far, government and employer representatives have not agreed to sign the document.

Need government to meet halfway

Frontline health care workers deserve the same level of respect, peace of mind, and protection that is being provided to health care workers in other parts of this country.

While there is a shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worldwide, this protocol strikes a balance between protecting both our supply and our frontline workers; by protecting them, it would ensure they remain healthy and able to treat the sick.The NSGEU/NUPGE is doing its best to work cooperatively with the Nova Scotia government at this time of crisis, reaffirming the commitment to the Good Neighbour Protocol in 2009 and working with NSGEU/NUPGE members to help provide care during this difficult time. The government needs to meet the union half way.