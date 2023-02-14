NUPGE donates to Turkey and Syria earthquake relief

“Our hearts go out to the people of Turkey and Syria. We also know how painful this is for our members and others in Canada with loved ones in the affected regions." — Bert Blundon, NUPGE President

Ottawa (09 Feb. 2023) — On Monday, 2 major earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria and were felt in the surrounding region. The earthquakes and the aftershocks have been catastrophic, leading to urgent appeals for international assistance.

Devastating impacts

The official death toll in Turkey and Syria has neared 20,000, though the situation is rapidly evolving (The Guardian).

Critical infrastructure has been damaged and hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced. The situation is especially dire in Syria because of the ongoing civil war and resulting humanitarian crisis (UN News).

“ ‘Crisis upon crisis’ is appropriately being used to describe the current situation,” said Bert Blundon, NUPGE President. “It’s essential that the international community answer the call.”

“Our hearts go out to the people of Turkey and Syria. We also know how painful this is for our members and others in Canada with loved ones in the affected regions,” said Blundon.

NUPGE donates to relief efforts

“We also recognize the first responders, health care workers, and social service workers and volunteers who are working tirelessly — and in dangerous and harsh conditions — to help,” said Jason MacLean, Secretary-Treasurer.

“NUPGE will be contributing $20,000 from our John Fryer Fund to the Canadian Red Cross,” said MacLean. “We hope that this aids in the Red Cross and Red Crescent emergency relief efforts on the ground.”

The Turkish Red Crescent and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent are working to support search and rescue, helping people to get the medical care they need, and providing essentials like food and shelter kits.

Canada has a responsibility to act

It is good to see that the Canadian government has committed to providing financial aid and is reportedly considering other ways to provide support (CBC News).

NUPGE urges the federal government to do its part to support the emergency response, as well as the long-term efforts to rebuild and support lasting peace in the region. This includes ensuring that people in the region who are in the process of trying to come to Canada are supported appropriately.

