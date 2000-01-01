NUPGE publishes new paper in Diversity and Inclusion in Our Unions series: Women Workers

Despite legislation that would say otherwise, the fight for gender equality is not over in Canada.

Ottawa (23 Jan. 2020) ― The National Union of Public and General Employees (NUPGE) has published the next paper in the Diversity and Inclusion in Our Unions series. First presented last week at NUPGE’s Advisory Committee on Women’s Issues (ACWI) meeting, the topic of this paper is Women Workers.

Background

In January 2015, there were approximately 19.1 million people over the age of 15 employed in Canada. 48% were women. Women account for 70% of the total employment growth in Canada in the last 2 decades. It is also notable that the proportion of women in a wide range of fields is growing faster than that of men. Despite the increase in women’s employment, ensuring women’s work is equally valued remains a struggle in workplaces and policies across the country.

Highlights

The paper touches on matters of pay equity in legislation, intersectionality and gender inequality, and caregiving and inequality. As with many issues, the role of the union does not stop when a woman leaves work at the end of the day. The effects of gender discrimination, inequality, and pay equity in the workplace create a ripple effect which is felt in countless aspects of everyday life. These issues are also felt more acutely by women who are racialized, immigrants, Indigenous, living with disabilities, or are members of the LGBTQI2S communities. The reverse of this is also true; discrimination and inequality that women experience in their personal lives intersects with their performance in the workplace.

Despite legislation that would say otherwise, the fight for gender equality is not over in Canada. The National Union of Public and General Employees is committed to continuing to advocate for women’s rights and ensuring that all women’s work is properly recognized and valued.