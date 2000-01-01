NUPGE releases privatization publications

Unions and others who believe the public good should come ahead of corporate profits must continue to fight to protect public services.

Ottawa (20 Feb. 2020) — The National Union of Public and General Employees (NUPGE) is releasing 3 publications on privatization that together, illustrate the extent of its harms.

A failed, but persistent approach

The negative effects of privatization are not new to NUPGE members, many of whom work in public services. However, they continue to be faced with right-wing provincial governments peddling privatization agendas across the country. And so, these latest publications provide resources to fight back against the empty promises of privatization.

False claims

According to its supporters, privatization promises to provide better public services at a lower cost. It has done neither.

At best, privatization has meant poorer quality services, higher costs, or both. At worst, it’s been a disaster.

The backgrounder, Privatization Overview, addresses the false claims presented by privatization. It provides an overview of how privatization happens, who profits from it, who is (not) accountable, and the impacts on both the cost and quality of public services.

One-way trend

Once a particular service or a sector is opened up to privatization, it becomes difficult to reverse that change and to expand public services in the future. The pro-privatization model of international trade and investment agreements provides a cautionary tale.

Trade and Investment Agreements and the Threat to Public Services and the corresponding pamphlet give an overview of how trade and investment agreements, such as NAFTA (or its replacement, CUSMA), threaten public services.

These agreements are designed to not only facilitate, but lock in privatization. Furthermore, they restrict governments’ ability to regulate in the public’s interest.

Fight to protect public services continues

Although the failures of the privatization agenda are clear, as long as there is money to be made from privatization, it will be a threat.

Unions and others who believe the public good should come ahead of corporate profits must continue to fight to protect public services.