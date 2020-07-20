NUPGE supports Strike for Black Lives in the United States

It’s not good enough to just be not racist; to be an ally—you must be actively anti-racist.

Ottawa (20 July 2020) — Today, on Monday, July 20th trade unions and allies in the United States will Strike for Black Lives. The National Union of Public and General Employees (NUPGE) stands in solidarity with the Strike for Black Lives movement.

Canada is not exempt from racism

The murder of George Floyd set off protests in the United States and across the globe, as people united to address systemic racism and other forms of discrimination in their own societies. The struggle for justice in our communities and workplaces continues, even during the pandemic.

In Canada, similar protests and vigils have been held across Canada in capital cities and rural towns. We’ve also seen people harassed and attacked for attending these protests.

Too frequently, we hear the sentiment that Canada isn’t like the United States and that we don’t have a racism problem. But the reality is, we do. Systematic racism, overt racism, hate crimes, and microaggressions are all faced by black, Indigenous, and people of colour living in Canada.

The fight for racial equality affects us all. We must all take a stand in our workplaces and personal lives and speak up when we witness racism or microaggressions against our black coworkers and community members. It’s not good enough to just be not racist; to be an ally—you must be actively anti-racist.

NUPGE forms new special committee

Today also marks the first meeting of NUPGE’s Special Anti-racism Committee. The committee, composed of volunteer representatives from NUPGE’s Component unions, will meet to discuss existing anti-racism initiatives and how NUPGE can take a more active role in the fight against racism.