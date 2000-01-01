Picket at Legislature sends clear message: Build Dauphin’s Correctional and Healing Centre!

“Over 80 stable, family-supporting jobs will be leaving the city. But this is not just a devastating blow to the Parkland region." — Michelle Gawronsky, MGEU President

Winnipeg (21 Feb. 2020) — Picketers slowed traffic heading into the Manitoba Legislature on the morning of February 19 in an attempt to send a direct message to the Pallister government: your decision to cancel plans for a new Dauphin Correctional and Healing Centre is a terrible mistake.

Public support growing for new build

“Since the announcement a few weeks ago, we were in Dauphin, where the entire community came together to protest this decision,” said Michelle Gawronsky, President of the Manitoba Government and General Employees Union (MGEU/NUPGE). “Plus thousands of Manitobans have already sent a message asking them to reverse the decision. And yet somehow this government seems incapable of comprehending the damage they’re causing. That’s why we’re here today. We need to get their attention.”

65 MGEU members, supporters and concerned citizens passed out leaflets to drivers asking the government to reverse its decision and commit to building a Correctional and Healing Centre in Dauphin.

“As one of the largest employers in the community, the closure of the Correctional Centre will hit the economy hard,” Gawronsky said. “Over 80 stable, family-supporting jobs will be leaving the city. But this is not just a devastating blow to the Parkland region. This cancellation has implications for all Manitobans. Closing the Dauphin jail will have a profound impact on our already overcrowded justice system. This is horribly short-sighted and not in the public interest.”

