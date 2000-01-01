Protect Canada’s blood and plasma supply

The current COVID-19 pandemic has made the need to ban this practice, both in New Brunswick and nationwide, even more apparent.

Fredericton (03 July 2020) — For several years, the New Brunswick Union (NBU/NUPGE) has been sounding the alarm on the dangers of allowing for-profit plasma collection clinics to operate in New Brunswick.

One such clinic was opened in Moncton under the Gallant government, and thus far, the current Blaine Higgs administration has not taken any action.

The Krever Commission cannot be ignored

There are several reasons why for-profit plasma collection clinics are harmful to the province, its citizens, and the national blood and plasma supply. The current COVID-19 pandemic has made the need to ban this practice, both in New Brunswick and nationwide, even more apparent. In Alberta, a private member's bill was recently introduced that proposes repealing the Voluntary Blood Donations Act. Canadians in all provinces need to make their voices heard on this issue. We cannot afford another public health crisis on top of COVID-19.

Below is a letter that NBU President Susie Proulx-Daigle has sent to all members of the New Brunswick Legislative Assembly regarding this issue. We encourage all New Brunswickers to read the letter, educate themselves on the topic, and contact their MLA, if they so choose, to help protect a vital part of our nation’s health care system.

