Public health care rally on Parliament Hill

Ottawa (15 Feb. 2023) — On February 7, the day that Canada's First Ministers were meeting, members of the labour movement, including representatives from the National Union of Public and General Employees (NUPGE), and civil society gathered on Parliament Hill to send a loud message: Invest in public health care!
Jason MacLean, NUPGE Secretary-Treasurer, was one of the many speakers during the rally, which included Jagmeet Singh, Leader of the NDP.
MacLean, speaking to a cheering crowd, said,"This health care crisis we're facing has been manufactured by our governments to make people believe that the only answer is the private sector coming in to save our health care system. Well, we're fed up with that lie."
"We need the Prime Minister to hold the Premier's to account to ensure that this trend towards privatization is stopped. He needs to ensure that we have publicly delivered health care," said MacLean.
