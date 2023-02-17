Send a message: Let senators know pensions should be protected

Ottawa (01 March 2023) — Legislation to protect pension plans when companies restructure or go bankrupt is getting closer to becoming law. Bill C-228 has been approved by the House of Commons. Now what’s needed is for the Senate to approve the bill.

To help make that happen, people need to speak up. People can send letters to senatorss from their province using this page set up by the Canadian Labour Congress (CLC): We need to protect workers' pensions.

It is important people lets senators know how they feel. Banks and large investment companies are opposing the legislation and are lobbying senators. If we want the bill to pass, workers need to be heard.

Bill would protect pensions when companies enter bankruptcy or creditor protector proceedings

Currently, when companies enter bankruptcy or credit protector proceedings, pension plans are treated as unsecured creditors. This means that, if employers have failed to make the payments needed to ensure their workers’ plans are fully funded, workers and pensioners can see their pensions cut.

Sears Canada, US Steel, Nortel and Can-West are recent notorious examples of companies in which pensions and benefits were cut after companies went bankrupt. Instead of meeting their pension obligations or ensuring the long-term health of the business, too often corporate executives are spending more than companies can afford on measures that provide short-term profits for investors like share buybacks or dividend increases.

Bill C-228 would amend the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) and Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (BIA) to give pension plans priority in bankruptcy proceedings. While it was proposed by a Conservative MP, it is similar to private members bills that have been put forward by New Democratic Party (NDP) MPs.

Lining investors pockets while pension plans underfunded

What happened at Sears Canada shows why pension plans need stronger protection, and why the objections of bankers and investor groups should be ignored. In the years before the company folded, $3 billion that could have been used to ensure the company had a secure future, or to meet the company’s obligations to workers and pensioners, was spent on payments to shareholders. Workers and pensioners are now paying the price for that short-term profit-taking.

The legislation won’t stop investors from pillaging companies for short-term profits, but it will help protect pensioners from that kind of irresponsible behaviour.