Statistics Canada seeks survey responses from people with disabilities and long-term conditions

Results will be used by government organizations such as the Public Health Agency of Canada and Employment and Social Development Canada, and other types of organizations, to evaluate the delivery of health and social services and economic support, and to ensure best practices are adopted when reopening workplaces and public spaces.

Ottawa (26 June 2020) — The National Union of Public and General Employees (NUPGE) has been sent an invitation from Statistics Canada to participate in a crowdsourcing initiative. The project will collect data on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting people who live with long-term conditions or disabilities. Statistics Canada has advised that the data provided will be helpful for making future plans.

Invitation from Statistics Canada

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the lives and habits of all Canadians, yet data on the impacts to people living with long-term conditions or disabilities is limited. If this applies to you, or you are the caregiver of someone who is not able to respond, please take a few minutes to complete the questionnaire and feel free to forward this email to others—the more people participate, the better the data.

Your participation is important: Your voice matters

Tell us how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected you, and how you are adjusting to the challenges of this new reality. This questionnaire focuses on employment status, household expenses, and access to health and therapeutic services.

Participating is easy and secure

Select the following link to participate: www.statcan.gc.ca/COVIDdisabilities-questionnaire

This survey is conducted under the authority of the Statistics Act, which ensures that the information you provide will be kept confidential, and used only for statistical and research purposes.

For general enquiries and technical assistance

Contact us Monday to Friday (except holidays), from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Eastern Time):