Statistics Canada seeks survey responses from people who have faced discrimination

The questionnaire asks if you have experienced discrimination based on race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression, ethnicity, religion, age, disability or language, and whether this has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ottawa (20 Aug. 2020) — The National Union of Public and General Employees (NUPGE) has been sent an invitation from Statistics Canada to participate in a crowdsourcing initiative. The project will collect data on how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted confidence and trust in various institutions, the general public, and between neighbours. Data will help determine if discrimination during the pandemic has disproportionally impacted certain groups more than others. The survey will remain open until Monday, August 24.

Survey results will help impact public policy

The goal of the survey is to determine if discrimination during the pandemic has disproportionally impacted certain groups more than others.

This information will be used by government organizations such as the Public Health Agency of Canada and Employment and Social Development Canada, and other types of organizations, to evaluate the delivery of health and social services and economic support, and to ensure best practices are adopted when reopening workplaces and public spaces. Your information may also be used by Statistics Canada for other statistical and research purposes.

Participating is easy and secure

Select the following link to participate: https://www.statcan.gc.ca/eng/survey/household/5323-covid-series.

This survey is conducted under the authority of the Statistics Act, which ensures that the information you provide will be kept confidential, and used only for statistical and research purposes.

For general enquiries and technical assistance,

Contact Statistics Canada from Monday to Friday (except holidays), from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time):

1-877-949-9492 (TTY: 1-800-363-7629)

infostats@canada.ca