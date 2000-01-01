Why Unions Matter contest still running!

Get creative Canada! Submit your entry to the Why Unions Matter contest!

Ottawa (18 March 2020) — With school closures and the cancellation of March break camps, many parents, are having to be very creative to keep their children interested and occupied during this time of self-isolation. The National Union of Public and General Employees (NUPGE) is reminding people that its Why Unions Matter contest is still running!

All that is needed is to create and submit an original, creative project - song, rap, dance, sculture, piece of writing, graphic, illustration - that shows why unions matter.

The rules can be found on on unionsyeah.ca.

Not only is this a great way to fill the upcoming days, but the prize of $1500 would come in handy right about now!