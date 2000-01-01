BC Ferries rescinds layoff notices

BCFMWU committed to take any legal action required to protect the rights of its members while remaining open to working cooperatively to facilitate the workforce adjustment in the best manner possible for the employees.

Ottawa (21 April 2020) — BC Ferries has revoked layoffs to 1,400 members of the BC Ferry and Marine Workers Union, a Component of the BC Government and Service Employees Union (BCGEU/NUPGE).

BC Ferries to use federal wage subsidy

Only 3 weeks ago, BC Ferries announced the layoffs citing reduced service due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the collective agreement between BCFMWU and the BC Ferries requires 30 days notice of layoff and severance pay, the employer violated both provisions.

BCFMWU committed to take any legal action required to protect the rights of its members while remaining open to working cooperatively to facilitate the workforce adjustment in the best manner possible for the employees.

On April 14, BC Ferries rescinded the layoff notices as it worked out whether the company would be eligible to apply for the federal wage subsidy recently passed by Parliament. In that package, regular employees would be paid 75 per cent of their base salary for days without work and 100 per cent of their salary on any days they are called in to work as of April 11. Casual employees would be eligible to apply for the Canadian Emergency Relief Benefit.