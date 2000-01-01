Celebrating 50 years of NBU

“For half a century we’ve been helping New Brunswickers in their daily lives and in some of their biggest life moments.” ― Susie Proulx-Daigle, NBU President

Fredericton (6 Feb. 2020) ― The New Brunswick Union (NBU/NUPGE) is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2020 and its latest commercial showcases what is at the heart of the organization―its members.

"Congratulations to NBU on 50 years of public service," said NUPGE's President, Larry Brown. "NBU members make an invaluable contribution to the province and to the country, and for that we are grateful."

New commercial celebrates members

Throughout the 60-second spot, members are featured in their various jobs showing how from birth to senior years, the NBU/NUPGE is a part of New Brunswickers lives.

“We’re immensely proud of the work our members do every day to help their fellow New Brunswickers,” said NBU President Susie Proulx-Daigle. “This commercial shows how we’re part of the fabric of our province, and have been for the past 50 years.”

Featuring real people at work

The advertisement―produced by Attest Productions―features

Dora MacTavish, NBCC Practical Nurse Instructor

Monica Bonnevie, Speech Language Pathologist

Susan Nelson, Licensed Practical Nurse

Tanya Brown, Licensed Practical Nurse

Rick Knowles, NBCC Animation Instructor

Brittany Stairs, Registered Midwife

Roger Allain, Driver Examiner

“These 7 people represent the more than 9,500 unionized workers of the NBU,” said Proulx-Daigle. “We’re thankful they took part and did an excellent job.”

Here's to another 50

The New Brunswick Union will continue to celebrate its 50th anniversary throughout 2020.

“For half a century we’ve been helping New Brunswickers in their daily lives and in some of their biggest life moments,” Proulx-Daigle said. “We look forward to another 50 years.”