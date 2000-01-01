HSAA is putting the heart back in health care for Valentine's Day

“It’s long past time we put the heart back in health care.” — Trudy Thomson, HSAA Vice-President

Edmonton (6 Feb. 2020) — Health Sciences Association of Alberta (HSAA/NUPGE) has released a new line of valentine cards that all Albertans concerned about the future of health care can access and send to the current premier, his cabinet, and all government MLAs.

Valentine's Day is a time to think with your heart

“It’s long past time we put the heart back in health care,” said HSAA Vice-President Trudy Thomson. “At Valentine’s, we spend a lot of time thinking with our hearts. We are asking the current government to consider a more compassionate way instead of forging ahead with its profits-over-patients approach to health care.”

“Health matters to all of us. Let’s not put it at risk. Keep health care public, and let’s make it better for everyone,” continued Thomson. “Our members and all Albertans can send a message to this government this Valentine’s. Don’t cut the heart out of health care.”

Download your valentine's card

Albertans wanting to send a valentine card to government officials can go to Alberta Health Matters to download a card, add their personal message, and send it to any current government MLA.

