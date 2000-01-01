More frontline workers at Mackenzie Health join OPSEU

“This is a great victory for both these health professionals and the patients they serve." ― Warren (Smokey) Thomas, OPSEU President

Richmond Hill (6 Jan. 2020) ― Another group of frontline health care workers at Mackenzie Health in Richmond Hill — Registered Senior Diagnostic Imaging Technologists — has voted to join OPSEU/NUPGE. They join their Diagnostic Imaging Technologist co-workers in Local 388.

Better working conditions means better care for patients

“This is a great victory for both these health professionals and the patients they serve,” said Warren (Smokey) Thomas, OPSEU President. “By joining together with their colleagues in OPSEU/NUPGE, they’ve given themselves the strength to demand the working conditions they need in order to offer the best possible care.”

“On behalf of OPSEU’s entire Hospital Professionals Division (HPD), I’d like to say congratulations and welcome home,” said HPD chair Sara Labelle. “Every health care professional in the province is worried about what the Ford government has in store in the New Year. The best way for us to reduce the damage of amalgamations and privatizations is to join together in a strong union like OPSEU/NUPGE.”

Every member matters

Eduardo (Eddy) Almeida, OPSEU First Vice-President/Treasurer, said he hopes non-unionized workers across the province will be inspired by these newest members.

“If you’ve got co-workers or colleagues who belong to OPSEU/NUPGE, I encourage you to ask them about how you can join too,” said Almeida. “You don’t have to be a big group of workers to join OPSEU/NUPGE. Every member matters in our union, and we all grow stronger with each and every new member.”