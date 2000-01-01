NAPE launches advertising campaign for the holiday season: Buy local

“The holiday season is a critical one for the local economy, so we wanted to do something to encourage people to support local businesses and the workers in their communities who create world-class goods and services.” ― Jerry Earle, NAPE President

St. John's (20 Dec. 2019) ― The Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees (NAPE/NUPGE) has launched a campaign encouraging the people of Newfoundland and Labrador to support local workers and local businesses this holiday season and into the new year. The ads will be run province-wide on an array of platforms.

Shopping locally is good for the community and the economy

“The holiday season is a critical one for the local economy, so we wanted to do something to encourage people to support local businesses and the workers in their communities who create world-class goods and services,” said Jerry Earle, NAPE President. “While this campaign focuses on NAPE/NUPGE members and the businesses that employ them, the broader goal is to support our local economy by encouraging people to buy local and support local workers.”

“This is a way for our union to pitch in to help support the local economy and local workers,” said Earle.

Campaign shines a light on union workers in the private sector

“Every time someone chooses to spend their dollars on goods and services made right here in the province, that is money that stays and circulates in the local economy. It is money that goes towards supporting a local worker and their family — members of their community,” said Earle. “From small mom and pop shops, to companies that produce goods and services here in the province, buying local is good for our economy.”

“This campaign also shines a light on the members of NAPE/NUPGE who work in the private sector,” said Earle. “Many people may not realize that NAPE/NUPGE unites and represents over 5,000 workers in the private sector across the province. These are people in our communities who proudly produce union-made goods and services for an array of businesses in the province, including Purity, Browning Harvey (Pepsi), Country Ribbon, NLC (Rock Spirits), and Labatt.”