NAPE members praised for service during blizzard and aftermath

St. John’s (21 Jan. 2020) ― Members of the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees (NAPE/NUPGE) are being praised for their care and compassion during one of the worst blizzards to ever hit the province. The story was first reported by VOCM News. The situation is so severe that members of the Canadian Armed Forces have been called in to help, and the state of emergency has not yet been lifted.

Members working 48-60 hours straight to help

Jerry Earle, NAPE President, says some members have worked between 48 and 60 hours straight. Hospital workers were named as providing food and resident-patient care, and homecare workers were commended for staying in their client’s homes to provide care when family members were unable to reach them due to the storm. Earle stated that staff all told him that they were proud they could help.

Members from multiple sectors involved in recovery operations

These are just two examples of excellent care provided by NAPE/NUPGE members. Other members who work in communication centres, law enforcement, road maintenance, and social work have also been providing exemplary service.

"As storm clearing efforts continue across the province, the National Union of Public and General Employees would like to thank those members for providing exemplary service and banding together as a community," said Larry Brown, NUPGE President. "Your efforts do not go unnoticed. You are an example for us all."