New mental health resources available from Kids Help Phone

The resources provided by Kids Help Phone are now free to anyone living in Canada, regardless of age.

Ottawa (22 April 2020) — The National Union of Public and General Employees (NUPGE) received a message from Kids Help Phone to pass along to its members:

We recognize the courage, fortitude and commitment of your members during this unprecedented, challenging time. Thank you. We have the deepest gratitude for the sacrifices you make every day - especially during this pandemic.

Your members and their families may be dealing with anxiety, stress, fear, isolation or other difficult emotions. We want you to know that they are not alone. We are here for you.

In partnership with Crisis Text Line, Kids Help Phone is offering crisis response across Canada, for all ages. In this moment of heightened anxiety, we are always there in any moment of need to support you. Text FRONTLINE to 741741 to access free, confidential 24/7 mental health support in both official languages.

to to access free, confidential 24/7 mental health support in both official languages. We have partnered with the Government of Canada and other partners to create a web-based platform for mental health and addictions support services, called Wellness Together Canada. This service is available to adults in Canada for free, 24/7.

We published a number of online tools and clinically-researched resources on our website for supporting the young people in your life during COVID-19. This may be helpful to you as your members support the young people closest to them. Our confidential, 24/7 phone-based counselling service (1-800-668-6868) and texting service for youth (CONNECT to 686868) are available to young people everywhere.

There is no shame in reaching out

NUPGE has previously touched on the subject of mental health amid the pandemic . It is imperative that everyone takes care of their physical and mental health during this crisis. Pre-existing mental health conditions can be exacerbated by stress. Routine activities like going to work or grocery shopping have become stressful activities.

NUPGE urges anyone who is feeling stressed or overwhelmed to take advantage of the services listed above. There is no shame in reaching out, and you are not burdening the system. Access to mental health support is a human right.