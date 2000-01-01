Newly released Manitoba Department of Families 2020 strategy a cause for concern

“It’s our members who are responsible for providing the essential front line services Manitoba families rely on day in and day out. They care deeply about the people they serve and we’ll be working closely with them to protect vital jobs and supports.” ― Michelle Gawronsky, MGEU President.

Winnipeg (24 Jan. 2020) ― Last week, the Manitoba provincial government released its 2020 strategy for the Department of Families – a document that will have far-reaching implications over the next twelve months for the MGEU/NUPGE members who provide these vital services and the Manitobans who rely on them.

“We’ve reviewed the document and it’s clear that the department will be looking at cutting funding and privatizing services at a time when the need for supports and programs for our most vulnerable Manitobans is only growing,” said Michelle Gawronsky, MGEU President.

Few areas of service will be left untouched

Funding agreements with community agencies such as Macdonald Youth Services and Family Dynamics will be reviewed to “strengthen financial management and control” and new funding and delivery guidelines introduced for Community Living and Disability Services.

“The government has been speaking about their plans to privatize parts of Manitoba Housing for some time and now it’s official,” Gawronsky said. “They aim to sell off public assets and eliminate critical supports for low income tenants.”

Changes to Employment and Income Assistance program also on the horizon

Changes are also in the works for the Employment and Income Assistance program, raising concerns about increasing caseloads for staff already stretched to the limit.

“We will be paying very close attention, and staying in close touch with our members, as this all plays out,” said Gawronsky. “It’s our members who are responsible for providing the essential front line services Manitoba families rely on day in and day out. They care deeply about the people they serve and we’ll be working closely with them to protect vital jobs and supports.”