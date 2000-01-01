NUPGE celebrates International Day of Pink 2020

“Bullying and hatred don’t stop because of a pandemic. This means we need to keep working as allies and standing with our LGBTQI2S friends, family, and community members. We might not be physically together, but you are never alone.” — Larry Brown, NUPGE President

Ottawa (08 April 2020) — The second Wednesday in April is celebrated annually as the International Day of Pink. It’s a day for people around the world to unite in standing up to homophobia, biphobia, transphobia, transmisogyny, and all forms of bullying and discrimination by celebrating diversity.

COVID-19 won’t stop the celebrations

Although measures implemented to stop the spread of COVID-19 will prevent in-person celebrations from occurring, International Day of Pink is still scheduled to occur online. The National Union of Public and General Employees (NUPGE) encourages all members to wear pink in solidarity with the LGBTQI2S communities and post a photo of themselves on social media using #VirtualDayOfPink and #WFH (wear from home). If you don’t own pink or aren’t comfortable sharing your face online, the International Day of Pink website has posters formatted for Instagram and Facebook that you can post in lieu of a photo.

We also encourage all members to read Egale's letter to the Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth. The letter, endorsed by nearly 100 LGBTQI2S organizations in Canada, outline the barriers LGBTQI2S people face in accessing basic services and calls on the federal government implement a number of recommendations.

Community makes us stronger

Even when we’re apart, it’s important to maintain ties to our communities. Social isolation and physical distancing are crucial right now for our physical health. But, a sense of belonging and knowing that there are strangers out there who will stand up for you are important for mental health.

“Bullying and hatred don’t stop because of a pandemic,” said Larry Brown, NUPGE President. “This means we need to keep working as allies and standing with our LGBTQI2S friends, family, and community members. We might not be physically together, but you are never alone.”