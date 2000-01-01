NUPGE donates to humanitarian efforts in wake of Beirut explosions

NUPGE hopes that its contribution to the Lebanon Humanitarian Needs Appeal will aid in the urgent response to this tragedy in Beirut, as well as contribute to the long-term recovery.

Ottawa (25 August 2020) — The National Union of Public and General Employees (NUPGE) has contributed $26,000 to the Canadian Red Cross’ Lebanon Humanitarian Needs Appeal to support the response to the devastating explosions that occurred in Beirut on August 4.

NUPGE’s donation includes additional contributions from 3 of its Components: the British Columbia Government and Service Employees’ Union (BCGEU), Health Sciences Association of Alberta (HSAA), and the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union (NSGEU).

A tragedy on top of tragedy

“We were shocked and saddened to hear of the explosions in Beirut,” said Bert Blundon, NUPGE Secretary-Treasurer, in his letter to the Canadian Red Cross. “The death, injury, and displacement caused by the explosions are unimaginable.”

On August 4th, 2 explosions at the Port of Beirut in the Lebanese capital resulted in over 200 deaths, 6,000 injuries, and left hundreds of thousands of people homeless.

Blundon continued: “That this tragedy comes amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, which has already strained health care and social services and caused widespread job loss, is particularly worrying.”

Providing health care to the most vulnerable

Since 2013, the Canadian Red Cross has worked alongside the Lebanese Red Cross and the Palestine Red Crescent Society in Lebanon to deliver health care to those who need it most. Vulnerable people, including refugees, face barriers to accessing health care.

The Lebanon Humanitarian Needs Fund will help to support the Lebanese Red Cross working on the ground to provide primary and secondary health care, mobile medical units, and emergency health services and disaster management.

NUPGE hopes that its contribution will aid in the urgent response to this tragedy in Beirut, as well as contribute to the long-term recovery.

Canadians can learn more about ways they can help by visiting the Canadian Red Cross webpage or Government of Canada resources.