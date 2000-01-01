NUPGE speaks out against security certificates

“I urge you to once and for all eliminate the problematic security certificate process. It has no place in our democratic country that purports to be committed to human rights.” — Larry Brown, NUPGE President

(07 July 2020) — Larry Brown, President of the National Union of Public and General Employees (NUPGE), has written a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemning the use of security certificates.

Process violates fairness, transparency

Brown wrote: “Security certificates have allowed for the detention of non-citizens in Canada without charges being laid, or transparent justification or evidence provided for the detention, all while these individuals face the threat of deportation.”

In 2007, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled that security certificates were unconstitutional. The Canadian government under Stephen Harper made modifications to the security certificate system, but it remains flawed to this day.

“Although the Supreme Court upheld the revised system in 2014,” noted Brown, “human rights advocates have pointed out that, given the minimal changes, the process still fails to provide for a fair and transparent process.”

Time for security certificates to go

NUPGE has long taken a stand against the use of security certificates and secret trials in Canada. “We believe the security certificate process is undemocratic,” wrote Brown, “and stands in direct opposition to our commitment to justice.”

“I urge you to once and for all eliminate the problematic security certificate process,” wrote Brown. “It has no place in our democratic country that purports to be committed to human rights.”