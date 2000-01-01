Provinces have a key role in Canada’s post-COVID economic recovery

“Provinces must play their part in inflating the economy, not contribute to the further deflating of our economy." — Larry Brown, NUPGE President

Ottawa (08 Sept. 2020) — The National Union of Public and General Employees (NUPGE) is releasing its vision for the post-COVID economic recovery in the new publication, The Provincial Role in Canada’s Post-COVID Economic Recovery (download here).

Provincial governments have an essential role to play in Canada’s post-COVID economic recovery and in ensuring that it does not reproduce the long-standing gaps and inequities that were exposed and exacerbated by the pandemic.

Now is the time to invest

NUPGE and its Components are urging provincial governments to exhibit leadership in this crisis and in all that follows it.

“We know that people and public services can’t afford more austerity,” said Larry Brown, NUPGE President. “Provinces must play their part in inflating the economy, not contribute to the further deflating of our economy.”

Opportunity to build more just, equitable, and sustainable societies

The provinces must also take this moment to address the gaps, inequities, and vulnerabilities in our economies.

In the document, NUPGE argues for

Implementing fair taxation

Ensuring fair wages and working conditions for all workers

Revitalizing our health care and long-term care systems

Tackling income and wealth inequality

Advancing gender equality

Meeting the climate crisis head-on

The post-COVID economic recovery presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to rebuild our economies to be more sustainable, healthier, and just. Getting “back to normal” is not good enough.