Public services are the foundation to Ontario’s economic recovery

“Many people have said that we can’t go back to the old normal after we’ve got COVID-19 under control. This poll shows how true that really is." — Eduardo (Eddy) Almeida, OPSEU First Vice-President/Treasurer

Toronto (09 June 2020) — A new poll reveals that Ontario has faith and trust in public services: more than 3 out of 4 Ontarians want a post-pandemic economic recovery built on investment in strong public services and the front-line workers who provide them.

Investing in public services key to healthy Ontarians and healthy economy

“Now more than ever, folks know the value of strong, responsive public services,” said Warren (Smokey) Thomas, President of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/NUPGE). “In a world now painfully aware of inequality, public services are the great equalizer. I couldn’t be more proud of the role our members have played to keep Ontarians safe.”

“Ontarians recognize that the front-line heroes who are keeping our public services operating are vital not just to our physical health, but to our economic health,” said Thomas. “They know we need to invest in public services that get us all back to work. Putting more money into public services is one of the best economic stimulus packages we can put together.”

More poll results to be released

The poll of 1,017 Ontarians — conducted by Nanos Research between May 24 and 27 — found that 76 per cent agree or somewhat agree that “maintaining public services and public service jobs is an important way to support the economy and keep people employed.” The margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

The poll also covered a range of other topics, including the priorities government should set, the ways government should tackle the rising deficit, and the changing impression people have of front-line workers. OPSEU/NUPGE will be releasing more results over the next 5 days.

Returning to austerity is not a viable option

“Many people have said that we can’t go back to the old normal after we’ve got COVID-19 under control,” said Eduardo (Eddy) Almeida, OPSEU First Vice-President/Treasurer. “This poll shows how true that really is."

“It’s like a playbook for politicians hoping to get re-elected after we’re through the worst,” said Almeida. “And here’s a spoiler: if you try to campaign on austerity and cuts to public services or the workers who provide them, you’re going to lose.”