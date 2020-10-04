Sisters in Spirit vigil, October 4, 2020:  Honouring the lives of missing and murdered Indigenous women

Communities across Canada will honour the lives of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and gender diverse people at the Sisters in Spirit vigil.

Ottawa (28 Sept. 2020) – On October 4, 2020, communities across Canada will honour the lives of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and gender diverse people at the Sisters in Spirit vigil.

The Sisters in Spirit vigil takes place every year on October 4 and is organized by the Native Women’s Association of Canada (NWAC). The vigil also helps support grieving families and helps to create opportunities for healing.

This year, due to the restrictions of COVID-19, NWAC will be livestreaming a virtual vigil at 2 pm. The webcast will be streamed from their Facebook page.

Other ways to show support

Along with attending the virtual vigil, Canadians can show their support by

Registering a Sisters in Spirit Vigil event

Lighting a candle and placing it on a window sill on October 4

Supporting the Amnesty International letter campaign calling for a National Action Plan on MMIWG2S

Adding a Facebook frame for Sisters in Spirit

Downloading NWAC’s heart images red or white and writing a message of strength, hope and memorial to honour and celebrate Indigenous women, girls and Two Spirit people. Share the heart on social media with the hashtag #SISVigils. Tag NWAC on Twitter at @NWAC_CA and Facebook at Native Women’s Association of Canada.

After the vigil, share photos and videos on social media using the hashtags #SISVigils and #MMIWG.

National Action Plan to prevent and address the violence

In June 2019, the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls released its final report. The report contained 231 Calls for Justice. The federal government committed to developing a National Action Plan to prevent and address violence against women and girls who are First Nations, Métis, Inuit, and Two-Spirit by June 2020. This commitment was not met, with the government blaming the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the September 23, 2020, throne speech, the government promised to accelerate the work on a national action plan.

NUPGE encourages members and Canadians to demand action

The National Union and its Advisory Committee on Women’s Issues has worked for nearly 2 decades to highlight the national tragedy of the hundreds of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls that has occurred over the decades. It is once again encouraging its members and all Canadians to attend the Sisters in Spirit Vigils and honour these women and girls and to demand action to end this tragedy.