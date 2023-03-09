Child poverty reduced by 40% in 2020 - but the drop is temporary

Ottawa (06 March 2023) — The 2022 Report Card on Chid and Family Poverty in Canada, released last month, by Campaign 2000, found that, in 2020, child poverty dropped by 40%. In 2019, the child poverty rate was 17.7%, while in 2020, it was 13.5%. That meant 314,290 children in Canada were lifted out of poverty in 2020.

Unfortunately, the drop in child poverty was likely temporary. The improved conditions for children and their families were entirely due to the emergency income support measures that were introduced during the first year of the pandemic. These measures have ended and it is likely that ending those measures will result in a significant increase in child poverty.

Because the measures introduced during the pandemic were relatively modest, they still weren’t enough to completely eliminate child poverty. There were still almost one million children living in poverty.

Impact of income supports during pandemic shows government spending works

A clear lesson from the impact of the income supports introduced during the pandemic is that government spending works.

If the federal government had failed to introduce income-support programs to make up for gaps in the social safety net, the child poverty rate would have been 20.8%. More than 1 in 5 children in Canada would have been living in poverty.

Instead, as a result of programs like the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, the temporary improvements to Employment Insurance ,and the top-ups to programs like the Canada Child Benefit, child poverty dropped.

Large corporations, and the think tanks and academics they fund, have been peddling the myth that we can somehow fix serious problems by “spending smarter” instead of spending more. For front-line workers who have seen the impact years of cuts have had on vulnerable Canadians, that myth has always been offensive. The impact of improving income supports during the first year of the pandemic is yet more evidence that, when it comes to serious problems, increases in government spending make a difference.

Decent work needed plua a stronger safety net

What the report also makes clear is that building a stronger social safety net is only part of the solution. Children are living in poverty because their families are poor. In most cases, this is because employers are able to get away with paying wages that are below the poverty line.

But, while the recommendations in the report for improving decent work are good, there is an important area that is not addressed. And that is the need to strengthen labour laws, so workers can organize and bargaining collectively.

Because unions enable workers to bargain to improve pay and benefits and to make sure employers obey labour standards legislation, strong unions are essential for eliminating poverty and building a more equal society.

Child poverty holds all of us back

A commonly held value across all faiths and backgrounds is that societies should be judged on how they treat their most vulnerable members. By that measure, when children are living in poverty in a country as wealthy as Canada, we are failing.

But it is not just children living in poverty and their families that are paying a price. At a time when the energy, skills and talents of all Canadians are needed, a large number of Canadian children are being denied the opportunity to develop to their full potential. All of us will suffer as a result.

When billionaires are richer than ever, child poverty shouldn’t exist

During the pandemic, many of the richest people in Canada saw their wealth increase to record levels. Yet there were no meaningful attempts to make them pay their share in taxes.

The record wealth of billionaires, and the failure to insist that they pay their fair share in taxes, are reminders that child poverty isn’t inevitable. We can afford to end child poverty.

The problem is the choices too many politicians make. When politicians choose to make our country fairer for everyone with things like meaningful tax fairness measures, we will be able to do things like permanently reduce child poverty.

