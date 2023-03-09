International Women's Day 2023

"We demand transformation and political actions that dismantle the structural causes of inequality." — Public Services International

Ottawa (06 March 2023) — Wednesday, March 8, marks International Women’s Day. International Women’s Day (IWD) is a day to recognize and celebrate the achievements of women, girls, and gender-diverse people. It is also a day to raise awareness of the work that remains to advance gender equity.

Representatives from the National Union of Public and General Employees (NUPGE) are currently attending the 67th United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (UNCSW 67) in New York as part of Canada’s delegation. They are joining people from around the world to promote gender equity.

"Today, we celebrate women in all facets of our lives," said Bert Blundon, NUPGE's President. "We celebrate their accomplishments, their successes, and their determination. The path to equality and equity has not been, and is not, an easy one. We pledge to continue fighting injustices and promoting equity in our union, throughout the labour movement, and across society."

Take action: be a gender-justice champion at work

This year, the Canadian Labour Congress (CLC) has a campaign to urge decision makers to #EmbraceEquity in workplaces across the country.

You can sign the CLC’s pledge to advocate for valuing women’s work, fighting gender-based violence at work, fixing the child care crisis, and making work fairer.

Demanding transformative change

Together, we can organize for systemic changes to advance gender justice.

Public Services International (PSI) is calling for transformative change to address the root causes of inequality. “It is no longer enough to talk about gender-sensitive or gender-responsive policies,” says PSI’s statement, “We demand transformation and political actions that dismantle the structural causes of inequality.”

See PSI’s demands, and download the IWD 2023 poster..

